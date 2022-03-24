CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today, a Harrison County, West Virginia jury found Chasity Wodzinski guilty of the death of her 5-year-old nephew on.

According to WDTV, Wodzinski will face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

In March 2020, officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital for help investigating the abuse of a 5-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy had multiple bruises all over his body and a cut on his genital region, reported WDTV. The boy later died at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Wodzinski’s husband Peter Wodzinski and her mother Michelle Boggs have already been convicted in connection to the death.

Wodzinski’s sentencing date has not been determined yet.