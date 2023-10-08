MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A pedestrian walking on a West Virginia roadway was killed Saturday night, according to the West Virginia State Police.

On Saturday, October 7 at approximately 11 p.m., Trooper N.R. Lewis responded to an incident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian was walking on the roadway near the intersection of Charleston Road and Burdette Road in Leon, West Virginia.

The victim identified as 28-year-old Savannah Adkins of Huntington, West Virginia. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A West Virginia State Police reconstructionist was called to the scene to reconstruct the crash. The initial investigation has revealed the suspect, Cameron Hysell, 24, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was not on his cell phone or impaired at the time the victim was struck.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.