BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that struck another vehicle head-on Friday night died at the scene of the accident, according to Captain R. A. Maddy, Deputy Chief of Staff with the West Virginia State Police.

On Friday, February 24 at approximately 9:32 pm, S/Tpr. C. M. Riggleman and S/Tpr. A.R. Workman of the Madison Detachment were dispatched by Boone 911, to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 85 in the Madison area of Boone County.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers conducted an accident investigation and determined Kenneth Dual Spears, 38 of Charleston, West Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lane of West Virginia Route 85 with passenger, Linzy Nicole Spears, 34, also of Charleston.

Troopers determined the vehicle driven by Kenneth Spears struck a vehicle driven by Colin Holstein, 42, of Alum Creek, West Virginia head-on.

Both drivers were transported from the scene to Boone Memorial Hospital.

Linzy Nicole Spears succumbed on scene to injuries sustained in the accident.

Driver impairment is suspected. This incident remains under investigation.