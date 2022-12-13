PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the scene and that another person had left the crash scene, possibly walking north.

Authorities called the Wood County Crash Team to the scene.

The woman was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

She was later identified as Marie DeBerry, 39, of Avery St. in Parkersburg.

She was the passenger on a 2021 Harley-Davidson, when it crashed, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities said a man named Phillip Kelley, 37, of Parkersburg, approached the accident scene and was determined to be the motorcycle driver. Officers learned of DeBerry’s death as they were investigating the scene.

Officers arrested Kelley, charging him with DUI causing death and leaving the scene with death. Kelley stated he was the owner and driver of the motorcycle.

Court records show that officers observed that Kelley had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. The criminal complaint showed that Kelley was impaired on field sobriety tests, but refused breath and chemical tests. He did have a blood test, which was done with a search warrant, but this test is pending.

Authorities took Kelley to the Wood County Holding Center where he was arraigned before Magistrate Joe Kuhl. He was released on $10,000 cash bond.