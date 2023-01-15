CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia on Sunday.

KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said her boyfriend then put her in a “headlock,” restricting her airflow until she fell down.

Kilgore then allegedly hit and kicked the victim several more times while she was on the ground.

KCSO says the victim escaped and called 911.

Deputies say the woman had multiple cuts, lacerations and bruises to her face and eyes. Her face was severely swollen, and there were red marks on her throat that showed she was strangled, according to KCSO.

Medics helped the victim at the scene.

Authorities say they found Kilgore at the victim’s address on Dry Branch Drive in the Rand area. He was arrested for one felony count of strangulation.

Deputies say Kilgore is currently in South Central Regional Jail with a $5,000 cash-only bond.

KCSO asks anyone to call (304) 357-0169 if they have more information on this domestic incident. Tips can also be submitted on KCSO’s website through the “Tips” tab.