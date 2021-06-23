West Virginia workforce hit by data breach

Vet Voices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s unemployment agency says it was hit by a security breach.

WorkForce West Virginia took its system offline after learning of a potential security incident with the Mid Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database on April 13.

The agency did not say how many individuals’ personal information was possibly accessed.

It says those who may have had their information exposed were notified.

The department says files were not downloaded or altered in any way.

