West Virginians can mail in concealed carry permit applications and renewals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain State is keeping the second amendment alive.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic citizens can now continue to apply for permits and renew their concealed carry.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to many in-person activities. One that raised many concerns was sheriff offices stopping in-person concealed carry applications and renewals.

This resulted in a decline of permits being processed which could result in problems with West Virginia and surrounding states.

We have reciprocity agreements with many other states and to keep those reciprocity agreements we have to keep doing what is required under the law that means processing these applications. Patrick Morrisey – (R) West Virginia Attorney General

Which has lead Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to send letters to all sheriffs explaining how they can accept these applications to continue to process them.

We are trying to work with them and let them know there are other tools available that you can do a lot of the work via the US mail. Patrick Morrisey – (R) West Virginia Attorney General

And while for some people over 21 in the mountain state are not required to have a permit.

When crossing state lines it is important to have your permit to defeat the chance of getting into trouble.

Which is why the importance of allowing permits to still be processed is at the top of the states list.

I don’t want to be in a situation after the pandemic is over where people may have not been able to get their concealed carry permit that go to another state they could be vulnerable to criminal charges. Patrick Morrisey – (R) West Virginia Attorney General

And that is something Morrisey does not want.

Although he wants the citizens to remain social distanced, he still wants the people to be able to practice their right to bare arms.

Latest Posts: