WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Over the past year, credit card debt has skyrocketed to well over one trillion dollars nationwide.



As a result, millions of Americans have found their credit limit being reduced.



That’s definitely true here in the Mountain State.



The personal finance website WalletHub recently released its report on states where credit limit has decreased the most.



West Virginia ranked 4th on that list.



It’s an indication that people may be struggling financially throughout the state, however, financial experts say there can be some underlying reasons as well.