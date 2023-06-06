WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Balancing a budget, managing credit card debt and contributing to a retirement account are all examples of disciplines that are essential to financial independence.

However, a recent study shows Mountain State residents need a little work on balancing their checkbooks.

The study, published by Forbes Advisor, shows that West Virginia is the third least financially disciplined state in the U.S. Some of the findings show that only 15 percent of residents surveyed say they save a portion of their monthly income. Also only 33 percent say they regularly contribute to a retirement fund.



Jason Haswell, a financial advisor with the Monteverde Group of Wheeling says the key to financial success starts at an early age.

” I think, here, in this state, I think a lot of that goes back to the fact that we don’t do real well with educating our youth on how to balance a checkbook, how does debt work, how does a mortgage work, how do credit card balances work. I think if we did little more educating on the young side, in high schools and things like that, I don’t think we would have the problems we do with adults” Jason Haswell, Financial Advisor, Monteverde Group Wheeling

Haswell says that one of the best ways to avoid debt and financial issues is to make a budget and stick with it.