80 miles below Cuba, the Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship rescued a raft packed with refugees in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Passengers of the cruise ship watched as crew members made several trips back and forth from the raft and ship.

A Weirton family on board witnessed the rescue, taking pictures and videos.

Tim Purviance and Janice Torrance spoke about how they saw babies on the raft no older than eight or nine months.

They said that the raft had no motor and that those people were just drifting along out in the ocean.

The Cruise went from Sunday, August 14 to Friday, August 19.

The witnesses say the rescue happened on the 18th in the middle of the Atlantic with no land in sight.