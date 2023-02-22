OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Mitch Carmichael, the state’s secretary of economic development, delivered encouraging news Wednesday at Oglebay Resort, at the meeting of the Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council.

He said the state’s rate of growth exceeds the national average and the per capita income is rising.

He cited examples of growth in the Northern Panhandle alone.

“The Form Energy transaction where they’ll build utility-scale batteries in Weirton, West Virginia, is a great example,” Carmichael said. “The entire Ohio River Valley with Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway, now Form Energy, Pure Watercraft, these are just more recent examples of the growth that’s occurring in our state.”

He noted that the cost of electricity here is below the national average.

And he said the Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that employees in West Virginia have the highest loyalty rate in America.

And in Carmichael’s words, “employers love that.”