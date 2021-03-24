West Virginia’s fairs and festivals started planning their return months ago

(WTRF) – Fairs and festival boards across West Virginia are now in a frenzy planning this summer’s events.

Governor Jim Justice gave the green light for them to start earlier this week and now it’s a race against time to get everything prepared.

It’s a community wide-event that everybody loves and to not have it last year was pretty disappointing for a lot of people. Everybody understood, but I think they’ll they’ll be pretty excited when we get back to it this year. Mike Potts, Director of Operations, Oglebay

Some weren’t gone entirely, but instead had to modify from their usual scale.

We had a group of people that worked really hard to have a junior fair so the kids that wanted to show and sell their animals were able to do it with a lot of restrictions as far as health concerns. Beth Bertram, President, Marshall County Fairgrounds

One of the nice things we have up here is we have plenty of space and area for people to spread out and socially distance, so we were able to do our fireworks. Mike Potts, Director of Operations, Oglebay

Chances are this year’s events will look different too.

While they wait on Governor Jim Justice’s guidance, fairs and festivals have already implemented safety precautions of their own.

We follow all the guidelines that come out from the Governor’s office and we coordinate with the Ohio County Health Department to make sure they’re comfortable with what we’re doing. Mike Potts, Director of Operations, Oglebay

Gallons and gallons of hand sanitizer. We have lots of pylons to keep traffic people from being up close, so we’re going to do everything we possibly can. Beth Bertram, President, Marshall County Fairgrounds

Bertram said the plans for the Marshall County Fair also got approval from the health department.

Financially many organizations struggled without the revenue from a year of lost events, but they say maybe more important than the money is the morale boost of being able to bring back traditions.

We just always appreciate the community support. We have a tremendous amount of community support and I know they'll be there again this year. Beth Bertram, President, Marshall County Fairgrounds

It’s up to each individual fair or festival to decide if they will return in 2021.

Oglebay plans to bring back its Summer Concert Series starting on Memorial Day. They say other popular events will return this summer as well. You can keep updated by visiting oglebay.com.

The Marshall County Fair will be held from July 18 to 24.

