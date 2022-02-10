West Virginia’s favorite pizza topping is what?

Do you know your state’s favorite pizza topping?

According to Barstool Sports, corn is the most favored pizza topping for West Virginia.

In honor of National Pizza Day, which was February 9th, Barstool Sports posted a graphic showing all the favorite pizza toppings for all the states.

Traditional toppings such as pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives, and bacon were included in the list of toppings with the most unusual toppings like corn, avocado, tuna, and carrots.

Go to Barstool Sports to see the rest of the state’s favorite pizza toppings.