West Virginia’s future leaders join forces at West Liberty

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF) – The next generation of West Virginia leaders is here—and they’re at West Liberty University to learn from some of the Mountain State’s finest.

The Sheriff’s Association is teaching high schoolers the basics of protecting the public during a weeklong academy.

From a mock crash to a range day, these teens are stepping into the shoes of those who face life-or-death situations daily.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard calls it a chance to see the skill and discipline of those who wear the badge.

You see a lot of stuff on TV, so they get to see what actually happens, how the investigations may happen, and they get to actually do it. So that might get them interested in being in law enforcement in the future. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

The students and law enforcement come from all over the state—Sheriff Howard says nearly 20 different counties are represented this year.

Tomorrow they’ll get to see a mock trial, with real attorneys on hand to show how the justice system works.