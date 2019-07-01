West Virginia’s Medical Marijuana program delayed

WHEELING W.Va . (WTRF)

West Virginia’s Medical Marijuana program was supposed to go into affect on July 1st but there have been some hold ups.

Delegate Fluharty said the state is in the application phase now and with any implementation process there have been a few bumps along the way.

But he said they are getting there.

The next step is the banking institutions applying to serve as a financial institution for the medical canibus program.



Where they have certain criteria they have to meet.

A year or so down the line the projection is to have 100 dispensaries with ten growers and ten processors.



Delegate Fluharty said this is also a way to combat the Opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

He also said the state has to fix its-self from within.