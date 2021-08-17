West Virginia’s treasurer talks money, money, money

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The treasurer of West Virginia ventured to our neck of the woods a couple weeks prior, addressing a couple of high-ticket items.

Stopping at Linsly, he addressed the ‘Hope Scholarship’ and said come March of 2022, families can take $4,600 per student funding and apply it to any form of schooling they would like; including private schools, tutoring, and more.

The state treasurer then talked about his online payment program coming to all towns and municipalities.

Moore wants to modernize West Virginia and he says that starts with paying bills at the tap of a screen.

“Currently not every place in West Virginia has an online payment option. But, by 2023 they’re all going to have it.” Riley Moore, West Virginia Treasurer

On another note, scammers have been calling asking for West Virginians to pay for unclaimed property.

Moore is reminding our viewers to not buy into the scam. You do not have to pay for unclaimed property.