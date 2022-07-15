WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Texas attorney claims that a circuit court judge brandished a gun during a hearing in New Martinsville, West Virginia in March, according to The West Virginia Record.

Houston, Texas attorney Lauren Varnado alleges that while she was in a hearing on March 12, Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr. was presiding and took out a Colt .45 handgun and reportedly waved the gun in the air then placed it on the bench pointed at the “corporate lawyers,” according to the Daily Beast website and The West Virginia Record.

The West Virginia Record explains that Varnado was lead counsel in the Huey et al. v. EQT case involving royalty payments to landowners.

Hummel reportedly denied the gun brandishing claim to the Daily Beast, says the The West Virginia Record.

Hummel also allegedly showed Varnado a silver packet which he reportedly said contained anticoagulant for use in active shooter situations, according to The West Virginia Record.

According to reports, Varnado says she met with the FBI about the incident.

7News has reached out to Judge Hummel and Varnado.