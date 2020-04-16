UPDATE: Missing man found safe and is back home

UPDATE 2:50 PM : Matt Rader was found safe and is back home.

Wetzel County (WTRF)- The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating Matt Rader.

The Sheriff’s Department said Rader left his home at 11am on 04/14/20 (Tuesday) on his 2001 white soft tail heritage Harley Davidson.

The license plate is Wv LICENSE G3H 561.

Rader as last seen on Burch Ridge same date at 6pm in Marshall County WV wearing a red hoodie Carhart coat blue jeans & boots.

He is 6’1” tall approx 240lbs , salt & pepper hair, mustache, and somewhat of a beard, and blue eyes.

If you have any information please call the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office 304-455-2430.