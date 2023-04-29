WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What does it take to be part of a 90-year-old tradition that symbolizes not only your university, but your entire state?

Mikel Hager knows…he’s just become the 69th WVU Mountaineer last week.

The exercise physiology major told us about the trials it took to wear that buckskin during his stop in Wheeling this week.

He says the selection process took two months, with an application and essays.

And that’s just before they narrow it down to the final 10, and then the final four.

The former cheerleader knew he wanted to be right in the middle of the gold and blue excitement.

So my freshman year Trevor Kiess was walking through the blue line. And I saw an interaction that he had with a young fan. And I was kind of hoping I would hit a growth spurt and play football but that didn’t really work out. (laughs) But from that I knew I could have an impact that went beyond the football field to kind of help out the state and WVU and make an impact on people. Mikel Hager, WVU Mountaineer

Hager is expecting to do more than 450 appearances in his 365 days holding the Mountaineer rifle.

But he says the one-on-one personal interactions is why he took the job.