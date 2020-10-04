What not to do now that West Virginia is in fire season

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) — You might be looking forward to burning some of those branches in your yard in a fire pit this fall but keep in mind that West Virginia has some regulations. The fire season began this week and will continue through the end of the year.

Officials say you can burn debris only after 5 p.m. and extinguish it before 7 a.m. the next morning.

If your fire escapes, you will be held liable for the cost of fighting the fire and any damage it may cause.

You can find everything you need to know about safe burning here.