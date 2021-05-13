What were the most popular baby names in your state in 2020?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Each year, the Social Security Administration releases the most popular baby names in the U.S., and, on Thursday, they broke down those popular names state by state.

Each state is given a table of the 100 most frequently-given names for male and female births in 2020 with the number of occurrences of each name. For example, “Liam” was the most popular male name in the State of West Virginia in 2020, with 102 Mountain State babies receiving the name last year.

Top 10 West Virginian Baby Names in 2020 (via the Social Security Administration)

“Liam” was also the most popular male name in the state of Tennessee in 2020, with 449 babies given the name that year.

Top 10 Baby Names in Tennessee for 2020

In Ohio, the most popular female name was “Olivia,” with 565 babies receiving that name in 2020.

Top 10 Baby Names in Ohio for 2020

“Olivia” was the second most popular female name in Kentucky in 2020, with 218 babies given that name.

Top 10 Baby Names for Kentucky in 2020

The source of these lists is a 100% sample based on Social Security card application data. However, there are some restrictions to the data: For instance, hyphens and spaces are removed. This means that “Julie-Anne,” “Julie Anne” and “Julieanne” are all counted as a single entry.

To see the top 100 names in a particular state, click here.

To see the top 5 names for each state in a full list, click here.