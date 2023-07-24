CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling attorney Paul Harris faces three disciplinary counts from the state lawyer disciplinary board for alleged conduct violations, according to the West Virginia Record.

The board announced the charges June 18.

In the first count, Harris allegedly placed $600,000 in funds from a divorce proceeding into an IOLTA (Interest on Lawyer Trust Account) account and testified he used the funds for his “fees.” Another attorney, Elgine H. McArdle, claims the money was to be placed into an irrevocable family trust for her client, Healy Baumgardner, a former Fox News analyst and adviser to Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush, and Baumgardner’s ex-husband, Emil Nardone.

Harris had represented the couple when they were married and the subject of a 2012 federal investigation about billing practices of Nardone’s chiropractic clinic. Harris also sued The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley on behalf of Nardone in 2013 regarding reimbursement payments.

McCardle also alleges that Harris opened a bank account in Baumgardner’s name without her knowledge and deposited $93,000 in it then wrote himself a check for $92,000 and deposited it into his IOLTA account.

In the second conduct count, “Rocky A. Tingler filed an ethics complaint against Harris in 2021 alleging he paid Harris $50,000 in 2017 to represent him in a federal criminal case. Tingler says Harris never appeared on his behalf, didn’t appear at any hearings and didn’t consult with him about the case,” according to the West Virginia Record.

In the third count, Thomas M. Carr filed an ethics complaint against Harris in June 2022, claiming Harris couldn’t account for more than $1.2 million of the family’s money. Carr had sold three properties in Iowa for more than $600,000 after his wife died and had retained Harris on various legal matters.

Harris has more than 35 years of legal experience and was the subject of two previous admonishments by the LDB in 1995 and by the state Supreme Court in 2001, according to the West Virginia Record.

