WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The community was ever so generous this Sunday as cars lined down the 18th Street in Wheeling to help those in need.

Catholic Charities held their annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser to keep their doors open.

The charity food pantry and meal service provide hundreds of less fortunate individuals with meals daily.

It’s lunch time!🍝

Head over to Catholic Charities on 18th Street in Wheeling for delicious a spaghetti dinner. It’s $10 a meal and the funds help keep them running.

Get your dinners until 5 p.m.



More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/hBJ4dUw0gd — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 12, 2022

Food program manager Betty Simeth says without Catholic Charities many individuals would walk around hunger.

It is directly for us at the center, and it benefits everything we do. We serve roughly about 400 clients through our food pantry a month and we roughly serve about 5, 000 in our home delivery program that it benefits every year… We do a food pantry twice a week. We do a cleaning supply once a week. We feed right now 178 people a day, 6 days a week. Betty Simeth, Food program manager, Catholic Charities

The community members drove up and placed their orders and many people donated in addition to their meal fee.

Homeless individuals ate for free and enjoyed their meal out in the beautiful weather.

The meals were $10 and included a big bowl of spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert.

If you had a sweet tooth, they also offered $1 cookies.

Simeth says donations are always needed and greatly appreciated.

If you were unable to attend you can make a donation by calling (304) 232-7157.