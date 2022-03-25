WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum of Ward 3 wrote a statement on her Facebook page Friday in reaction to the shooting and death of Tyrone Thompson on Wheeling Island last week.

Ketchum states that members of Wheeling City Council met with friends, families and supporters of Tyrone Thompson Friday afternoon. She states that Council “will do everything in our power to ensure the investigation is conducted fairly and justly.”

Council will continue to communicate with Thompson’s friends and family, she says.

She also said they will determine if “racial bias” was a “factor” during the investigation.

Ketchum ends her statement with, “Black Lives Matter.”

Protesters gathered in the front of the city building this morning to question how the case is being handled by investigators.

Thompson was shot Saturday evening in the south section of Wheeling Island and was taken to Wheeling Hospital where he later died.

Police say they detained the person who allegedly shot Thompson at the scene, and he was cooperative. Police say based on evidence and statements provided that this was a self-defense motive. The suspect was not charged with a crime and was released from custody Saturday night.

