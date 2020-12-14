Wheeling doctor recognized for his dignity in the field of charity care

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One Wheeling community doctor is being recognized for his exemplary dignity for the underserved over the many, many years he fought to make the Friendly City a quality life for all.

The ‘Dignity In Healthcare’ Award was presented to Dr. Hofreuter… for his undivided attention that has kept Wheeling Health Right open all 35 years, and a mentor to Kathie Brown for 30.

Before we had Medicaid, one of the difficulties was finding physicians that were willing to see patients for nothing. And, he worked very hard to get somebody to see them. He had a good relationship with all the physicians in Wheeling, so he was able to get that care. He also used his position of friendships to help us get the funding we needed. Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right Executive Director

Giving people the best care possible. No matter the shoes they wear, the life they live or the money in their pockets.

For Dr. Hofreuter, his journey started in New York and carried those lessons to Wheeling, where every Thursday on his off-day he started a free clinic for psychiatry.

This award really honors someone who has given so much back to the Wheeling community. Dr. James Comerci, Volunteer Medical Director for Wheeling Health Right

“He truly exemplifies dignity for the underserved,” said Brown.

It’s very easy to be involved with Wheeling Health Right because it’s the ultimate in charity care. Dr. Donald Hofreuter, Dignity In Healthcare’ award recipient

Dr. Hofreuter says one example where he knew he was in the RIGHT place was when a discharged military man, who had a stress disorder, did everything in his power to make it to his appointments… even if he couldn’t get a ride.

He walked to his appointment. Unfortunately, he was in Marshall County; 15 miles away. But anybody that would walk 15 miles to be treated says something about your institution. Dr. Donald Hofreuter, Dignity In Healthcare’ award recipient

And some say it’s his paving the way that makes him most deserving… all these years later.

“When he was about ready to think about retiring, he decided that wasn’t for him and he came back to Wheeling Health Right. He has not just provided medical care, but valuable education to the staff at Wheeling Health Right and he continues to do that today,” said Dr. Comerci.

And he’s honored to see this gift keep on giving.

There’s a lot of people behind this award that makes Wheeling a city where charity care is available. It’s not available in all cities. Dr. Donald Hofreuter, Dignity In Healthcare’ award recipient

Speaking as the President of the Wheeling Health Right Board of Directors, Roger Lyons called Dr. Hofreuter a “true leader.” In a statement Lyons says, “We can always count on him to give solid advice and opinions based on his many years of experience.”