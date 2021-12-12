Wheeling Firefighters answer the call to Kentucky for disaster relief

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) After the horrific tornados and severe weather caused damage to several states on Friday, Kentucky Emergency Services confirmed they need help. A crew of Wheeling Firefighters left for Mayfield, Kentucky around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.  

According to Lt. Bob Heldreth with the Wheeling Fire Department, some of his firefighters are from Kentucky and volunteered to help.  

The crew plans to assist with emergency services in the hardest hit areas. The firefighters loaded up rescue tools, water, as well as personal supplies to make the 8-hour trip. Once crews have boots on the ground, they will determine if more Wheeling Firefighters will be needed. 

