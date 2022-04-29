OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Bill Hogan Hogan Community Gallery in Wheeling hosted the opening of “Inside—>OUT: IncARceraTion.”

It’s a collaborative project between incarcerated artists in the West Virginia Department of Corrections, and Rehabilitation and Reentry Advocates. The goal of the artwork to showcase a different side of prisoners.

In West Virginia, 1 out of 10 children have an incarcerated parent.

The exhibit will be touring the Mountain State, with the goal to spur conversations and education around issues like poverty, homelessness, mental health, incarceration and re-entry.

It will be on display until June at 88 14th St. in Wheeling. Call (304) 238-9484 for more information.