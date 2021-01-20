Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino and Racetrack gives seventy-five thousand dollars to fifteen local charities

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Many local charities have faced issues due to the pandemic. Today, however, several of these organizations received some much needed help.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino and Racetrack handed out more than seventy- five thousand dollars in donations to fifteen local charities. The money was raised in large part through collection boxes placed around the casino . Guests are given the opportunity drop the change left on their slot vouchers or racing tickets into the boxes. Also additional donations were collected from employees on casual Fridays.

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino & Racetrack was impacted by COVID, just like a lot of these charities have. With the lack of fundraising and different types of things they can do, we hope that this donation today can come at a time that will help them further their mission. Kim Florence. President & General Manager. Wheeling Island Hotel- Casino & Racetrack.

” As with many non-profits, last year was very tough with having to cancel many of our fundraisers. Any and every donation is very appreciated.” Annmarie O’Grady. Executive Director, Special Wish Foundation. OV Chapter.

” It’s a very welcome gift at this time. They are going to be helping us. They are sponsoring our ” Just Wing It” event that is coming up here at the end of February. puts it’s money where it’s mouth is as far as the community goes” Wendy Tronka. Wheeling Health Right

Due to the impact of COVID-19, collections from 2019 were distributed alongside those from 2020. That brings the total donation to over seventy five thousand dollars.