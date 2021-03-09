Wheeling man admits to his role in drug conspiracy

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Carlos Leeper, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to his role in a drug conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Leeper, also known as “Los,” 57, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.”

Leeper admitted to owning a house on South York Street on Wheeling Island for the purpose of storing and selling heroin and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

The house is within 1,000 feet of Jensen Playground. The crime occurred from May 2019 to August 2020.

Leeper is facing at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.