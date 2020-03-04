Wheeling man arrested in Ohio Valley Mall parking lot after allegedly raping a minor

Belmont County, OH (WTRF) The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested a Wheeling man after catching him with a 13-year-old girl in the Sears parking lot at the Ohio Valley Mall.
Deputy Sheriff Tom DeVaul stated he noticed a vehicle, around 4 AM, that had steamed windows.
Deval interrogated the people in the vehicle and found the driver, Cayce Schneider, 20, met the 13-year-old on Snapchat according to deputies.
Schneider was taken to Belmont County Jail, where he is still located and charged with rape, unlawful sex with a minor/corruption of a minor, contributing to unrul or delinquency of a child, and importuning.
The child was taken to the administrative side of the Sheriff’s Dept. where children’s services of Belmont County were contacted.
The child was released to a family member.
Schneider has a $36,000 bond.
