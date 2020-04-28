Wheeling Park to hold commencement on Aug. 2

Wheeling. W.Va (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools and Wheeling Park High School officials are doing all they can to ensure that Wheeling Park High School’s Class of 2020 has the best graduation ceremony possible.

Wheeling Park High School’s 2020 Commencement is now scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 at WesBanco Arena, Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kim Miller announced on Monday.

Miller said school system officials consulted with Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble in making the decision. Should restrictions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic be extended, alternatives will be considered.

“This is a graduation for our seniors, so we wanted them to have a voice in regard to how their ceremony would be held,” Miller said. “We reached out to them to find what type of graduation they wanted under these unique circumstances. They took part in a survey, and a great majority of them wanted to move the date back to hold a more traditional commencement.”

Wheeling Park High School graduation practice will be held on July 30. There will be a senior gathering to be held at Heritage Port that evening. Miller said the details on how the ceremony will be conducted are still being made. She said she will consult further with Ohio County Health Department officials to finalize those details.