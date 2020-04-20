Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Wheeling police arrest local man for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police arrested a local man Friday after they said they received complaints of alleged drug distribution in the Hil Dar area of the city.   

When officers approached the residence, they say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana

After searching the apartment, officers say they discovered drug-using instruments consistent with the sale and use of narcotics, marijuana, a marijuana plant, and firearm ammunition.

Officers placed the suspect, Rashun Rafael Suncar, 33 of Wheeling under arrested and charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter