Wheeling police arrest local man for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police arrested a local man Friday after they said they received complaints of alleged drug distribution in the Hil Dar area of the city.



When officers approached the residence, they say they could smell a strong odor of marijuana

After searching the apartment, officers say they discovered drug-using instruments consistent with the sale and use of narcotics, marijuana, a marijuana plant, and firearm ammunition.

Officers placed the suspect, Rashun Rafael Suncar, 33 of Wheeling under arrested and charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.