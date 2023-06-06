WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The West Virginia State Police officer killed by gunfire in Mingo County will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Wheeling Police Department has a tribute to fallen officers in their lobby.

The tribute reads, “In Valor, There Is Hope.”

It is Sgt. Cory Maynard’s valor that police and citizens are focusing. The call came in about a shooting. Sgt. Cory Maynard answered the call.



Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says police officers have to navigate every day of their lives knowing the dangers of the job.

The Wheeling Police Department receives reports of all shootings of officers, across the state and the nation. They study them, and strive to learn from them.

The chief says police officers are taught to be hyper-vigilant at all times. But no amount of training can protect against harm in every situation

Officials everywhere are expressing grief and gratitude

“I think that we all should make sure that we pray for those families with the loss but also make sure that we show our gratitude and our appreciation for the danger and the bravery that we have in our law enforcement. We’re very lucky.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The Wheeling Police Department has an honor guard, and they will have a presence at Sgt. Maynard’s memorial service with the chief sending several officers.