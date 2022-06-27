WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police have found and arrested Michael Shawndale Davis, who was involved in a shots fired incident over the weekend.

Davis, 39, was wanted for two felonies, wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Eoff Street for a report of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, witnesses informed them that a man fired several shots toward an individual in front of the Formosa Apartments and then fled on foot towards Chapline Street.

Based on statements provided to detectives and video surveillance, police identified Davis as the suspect.

It was later determined no one was injured by the gunshots.