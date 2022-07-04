WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At Heritage Port in Wheeling there are tons of food and vendors for the July Fourth celebration, but what people are really waiting for is the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s final performance of their Celebrate America Tour.

This is the final stop of the WSO’s Celebrate America Tour, which will began in Weirton on July 1, followed by their performance in Clarksburg on July 2 and Canaan Valley on July 3.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will be performing at 8 p.m., following some guest performances at 7 p.m. before the big fireworks show at Heritage Port at dusk.