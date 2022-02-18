WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra returned to the Capitol Theatre Friday night with its WesBanco Capitol Concert Series performance of Disney in Concert-Magical Music From The Movies.



Maestro John Devlin conducted the symphony along with four guest vocalists as video clips of iconic Disney films were projected onto the stage.



Concertgoers enjoyed songs from a number of Disney movies that included The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King and Frozen.



The WSO has served the Ohio Valley with music for more than 90 years.



Another neat fact, the orchestra is the smallest city in the U.S. to support a symphony of this size and caliber.