WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Olivia Kiger-Camilo, a Linsly School junior is off her ventilator and speaking after a surgery Friday night that helped removed a flesh-eating bacteria from her foot.

According to theintelligencer, Kiger-Camilo was taken to WVU Children’s pediatric intensive care unit earlier this week after suffering excruciating pain in her foot that no pain treatment could lessen and found that she had necrotizing fasciitis.

Kiger-Camilo described the pain of the bacteria as a “hell realm.”

Kiger-Camilo went into surgery Friday night around 9 p.m. and by 11 p.m. the surgeon emerged to tell the family that Olivia was bacteria-free and extubated. Her mother said in a Facebook post that her daughter is “full of gratitude, sass, spunk, and humor.”

She will have another surgery for cleaning Monday and plastics will close her wounds. She will have a skin graft on her foot at a later time. She’ll have a catheterized pain block in her leg for now.

Although Kiger-Camilo is bacteria-free, doctors have told the family there is a long road ahead for recovery.