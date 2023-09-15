WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University has emerged in recent years from a state of financial crisis to solid solvency.

While the institution continues to take steps to correct problems, other problems have now been brought to the attention of 7News.

7News reporter DK Wright spoke with the Wheeling University president Friday about these latest challenges, as well as the victories they are experiencing at the same time.

First, President Ginny Favede emphasized enrollment at Wheeling University is up 30% over last year.

“We have students coming from 21 different countries. We have almost 20% of our population is now international students as well as we have students from 17 area local high schools.” Ginny Favede, President, Wheeling University

Then she addressed the swirling complaints about problems in the buildings.



Sources have sent 7News pictures and emails about broken air conditioning during a heat wave, broken windows, broken or missing dorm room furniture, elevators broken since June, shutoff notices for utilities, holes in walls, and falling portions of ceilings with possible mildew or mold.



Favede said due to hiring challenges, the university had to contract out both maintenance and housekeeping. She says they’ve been meeting with that contracted company about the problems.

“Of course I’m not satisfied with that company. That’s why I’ve been meeting with them to address the issues.” Ginny Favede, President, Wheeling University

She said she doesn’t want to bash them because it could worsen the situation.

She said she wants the 793 students to be happy and comfortable here.

“I’m a mother. Both my kids went to college as well. You know it’s never a perfect experience but we try every day to give them a good experience, a quality education and teach our mission at the exact same time. Unfortunately, things go wrong and things break down and things need to be fixed. Sometimes it’s a perfect storm and they all take place at once. You know you pick each issue apart and you address it and you work on it. And I think that’s the intent of Wheeling University and its administration.” Ginny Favede, President, Wheeling University

She said other colleges and universities have problems, and, in fact, several have closed.

Favede said she believes these complaints are the result of an intentional attack on Wheeling University. She says she wants to focus on the positive things that are happening there.