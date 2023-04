WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling University men’s rugby team has qualified for the D1 national championship tournament.

This spring the team holds a 20-2 record and has yet to lose to a division one opponent.

They’ve won four out of their five tournaments.

At the Collegiate Rugby Championship 7s in 2022 they placed 6th in the national tournament and 9th the year prior.