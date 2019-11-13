Wheeling woman allegedly cuts boyfriend with a box cutter

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling woman is behind bars for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a box cutter.

Natalie Mercedes Fagundo, 27, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding on Wednesday.

Wheeling Police responded to 514 Main Street just after midnight where the suspect was reportedly arguing with her boyfriend.

She allegedly hit him and cut his head and hands.

Police said he escaped with blood on his face and arms but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Fagundo is currently being held in the Northern Regional Jail.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter