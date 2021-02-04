When will teachers under 50 be vaccinated?

CHARLESTON, WV —During a coronavirus vaccination town hall on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice indicated that shots were on their way for educators under the age of 50.

Justice said that all teachers and school personnel over the age of 50 who agreed to take the COVID-19 vaccine have received their vaccinations.

Regarding educators under the age of 50, the Governor said, “We moved everybody up, and by doing so, the people under 50, you were moved up substantially too. And so, what we’ve just got to have is one thing, and that’s more vaccines.”

Justice also said that he participated in a call with President Biden’s COVID-19 czar, Jeff Zients and that about 30,000 more doses of vaccine would be coming to West Virginia in the next week.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.