White House Christmas Tree from WV Tree Farm

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia is heading to the White House this Christmas season.

A Christmas tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Sunday that the tree would arrive Monday.

7News will be livestreaming the arrival of the White House Christmas tree by horse-drawn carriage.

You can watch it below.

The First Lady says the arrival of the 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir will continue a holiday tradition at the White House dating back to 1966.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter