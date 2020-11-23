White House Christmas Tree from WV Tree Farm

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia is heading to the White House this Christmas season.
A Christmas tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Sunday that the tree would arrive Monday.
7News will be livestreaming the arrival of the White House Christmas tree by horse-drawn carriage.
You can watch it below.
The First Lady says the arrival of the 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir will continue a holiday tradition at the White House dating back to 1966.