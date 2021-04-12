White House Releases West Virginia’s Needs For The American Jobs Plan

(WTRF)- Today, the White House released state-by-state fact sheets that highlight the urgent need in every state across the country for the investments proposed by President Biden in the American Jobs Plan

The fact sheets highlight the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, the billions of dollars required for water infrastructure, among other infrastructure needs.  

West Virginia’s infrastructure received a D grade on its Infrastructure Report Card.

You can read The White House fact sheet below

