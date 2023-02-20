Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Jewish, Italian West Virginia University professor filed suit in federal court against the WVU Board of Governors for discrimination based on his heritage and religion, according to the West Virginia Record.

Professor Paulo Farah is an Italian-born Jewish man who speaks with an Italian accent and is the only “non-American in his department” according to the West Virginia Record.

Farah first filed a discrimination charge against WVU with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Sept. 16, 2021 and amended it on Feb. 14, 2022.

He told the West Virginia Record that in 2014 WVU offered him a position as an assistant professor of Public Administration in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences for the John D. Rockefeller IV School of Policy and Politics, Department of Public Administration.

Farah claims that his application for tenure was denied in 2017 by a new department chair who allegedly contradicted an understanding Farah had with a past worker that international experience would count toward tenure.

Farah was finally awarded tenure from WVU in May 2020.

Farah also claimed that employees mocked his Italian accent, questioned the origin of his last name since they allegedly said it did not sound Italian and criticized him for taking trips to visit family in Milan.

He also says it was difficult for him to take paternity leave and time off for his spouse’s care following two miscarriages.

Furthermore, Farah said he was excluded from department projects and that the defendants called him a “total jackass.”

He also says that he was removed from an important project while an American who allegedly plagiarized material remained.

According to the West Virginia Record, Farah is seeking “economic damages, compensatory damages and liquidated damages as well as pre-judgment interest, lost wages, promotion or other equitable relief, front pay, back pay, attorney fees, court costs and other relief.”

His legal representation includes Drew M. Capuder of Capuder Fantasia in Fairmont and by R. Scott Oswald and Adam Augustine Carter of The Employment Law Group in Washington, D.C.