Will it snow on Christmas in West Virginia?

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Wheeling, WV – Well we are quickly approaching the special holiday that always looks better in a shade of white.

So the question, what are the odds of a white Christmas?

The short answer: “Forget about it!”

Credit: Aaron Myler

An in-depth look at the weather has a very stagnant air pattern for the early stages of the work-week with much colder air in place.

However, things will start to change to a muddy brown by Christmas Eve.

A stalled stationary boundary will meander its way into the region Friday afternoon and provide rain showers.

It will unfortunately not be a white Christmas this year. (Unlike what we had last year).

A few showers are possible early Saturday morning with a cloudy and warmer day for the holiday itself.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter