Will it snow on Christmas in West Virginia?

Wheeling, WV – Well we are quickly approaching the special holiday that always looks better in a shade of white.

So the question, what are the odds of a white Christmas?

The short answer: “Forget about it!”

Credit: Aaron Myler

An in-depth look at the weather has a very stagnant air pattern for the early stages of the work-week with much colder air in place.

However, things will start to change to a muddy brown by Christmas Eve.

A stalled stationary boundary will meander its way into the region Friday afternoon and provide rain showers.

It will unfortunately not be a white Christmas this year. (Unlike what we had last year).

A few showers are possible early Saturday morning with a cloudy and warmer day for the holiday itself.