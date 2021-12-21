Will it snow on Christmas in West Virginia?

Wheeling, WV – Well we are quickly approaching the special holiday that always looks better in a shade of white.
So the question, what are the odds of a white Christmas?
The short answer: “Forget about it!”
An in-depth look at the weather has a very stagnant air pattern for the early stages of the work-week with much colder air in place.
However, things will start to change to a muddy brown by Christmas Eve.
A stalled stationary boundary will meander its way into the region Friday afternoon and provide rain showers.
It will unfortunately not be a white Christmas this year. (Unlike what we had last year).
A few showers are possible early Saturday morning with a cloudy and warmer day for the holiday itself.