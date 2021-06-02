WV Councilman calls Post Office hours change ‘unnecessary’, claiming it will only make matters worse for the elderly

Windsor Heights, WV (WTRF)-Windsor Heights Councilman Joe Havelka is calling a Post Office hours change ‘unnecessary’, claiming it will only make matters worse for the elderly.

The Post Office on Windy Hill Road is moving its hours of operation back from 8am to 12pm to 1pm to 5pm.

At least 400 folks rely on this Post Office.

On one hand, Councilman Havelka was told the reasoning behind changing their hours was to be able to cover all shifts in case of absences. But he says, on the other hand, this change won’t do the elderly any good.

Havelka says his main concern is that this change will move the mail back a day. He says if a resident doesn’t get the mail in by a quarter to 3pm, they won’t get their check deposited that day but the next day.

Havelka also says this will affect the residents a great deal, especially the older folks who use the post office on a regular basis.

“It could affect them a lot because a lot of folks on Social Security… It could affect whether they eat or not from Saturday till Monday. If they are waiting for their check on Saturday, and she (the postal worker) doesn’t start till 1pm, they won’t get it in their bank till Monday, so they might not have any food till Monday. It’s just unnecessary, that’s all.” Windsor Heights Councilman Joe Havelka

Havelka says he spoke to the head of the Post Office in Wellsburg but was told this change was already approved.

He also reached out to State Senator Ryan Weld to see if anything can be done but is still waiting to hear back from State Senator Weld.

The change is not expected to go into effect until June 13.