WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced it will roll back some of the COVID-era changes to its Catholic mass.

In a Faith in WV bulletin, Bishop Mark Brennan announced that both consecrated bread and wine will be offered during communion for the first time in three years.

That will be reinstated on April 6th, on Holy Thursday, and those who distribute communion are no longer required to wear masks.

In addition, handshakes and embraces will also be allowed during the Sign of Peace.

However, Bishop Brennan still urges the faithful to refrain from communion if they are ill, and for hand sanitizer to be used during distribution.