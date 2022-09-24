WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first ever Vintage Planes and Car show took off at Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

Wings were literally over Wheeling at the ‘Wings Over Wheeling’ show, where attendees could book a plane ride in a C-47 World War II cargo aircraft, tour a C-123K “Thunderpig,” and swerve through rows and rows of vintage cars.

These Wings were (literally) Over Wheeling!✈️

The ‘Wings Over Wheeling’ Vintage Planes and Cars Show at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport took to the skies and covered the pavement today.🛩🚗

This event has taken off and it’s ETE (estimated time of ending) is at 4pm🛬 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/S6oBqtJhLo — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 24, 2022

Pilot, Craig Wadsworth and his crew came from the Rochester, New York area to Wheeling to take part in seeing people truly immersed in this passion.

”We find that as much as you can watch things on YouTube, or read books – to see people, especially young people, be able to touch and maybe, smell and experience the airplane in person, hear the sounds of the engines, it just brings the history alive in a way that isn’t approachable otherwise,” said Wadsworth.

The cost to take a ride on one of these unique aircraft was $150, but the reaction from flyers was that it was worth every penny.