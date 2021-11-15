Winter weather awareness week declared in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service, have designated Nov. 15 – 19 as Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia.



In his proclamation, Justice recognizes that the risk to life and property during winter weather can be greatly reduced if West Virginians take appropriate preparedness measures before, during and after winter weather strikes.



“Winter Weather Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to understand the importance of preparing for the threats we face each year,” said Justice. “I encourage everyone to take time now to prepare their homes, businesses, and communities for winter weather of all types.”



Read Governor Justice’s proclamation.

“The extreme winter weather—ice storms, snow and flooding—we faced in early 2021 is a reminder of just how dangerous and unpredictable winter can be,” said GE McCabe, Director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division.

“Take time during Winter Awareness Week to stock your emergency kits, have your vehicles serviced and

check your furnace, fireplace, or chimney to make sure you’re ready for winter.”



Assembling a basic emergency kit is one of the best ways to prepare for the winter ahead. A basic emergency kit should have a three-day supply of food, water, and medicine along with the essential supplies you family would need in the event of a prolonged power outage when travel is not possible. More on what to include in your family’s emergency kit can be found here