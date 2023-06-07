CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wheeling resident Diana Winzenreid became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates on June 7, according to a press release from that group.

Winzenreid says she’s honored by House of Delegates appointment

Winzenreid was appointed to serve the 4th Delegate District, which is made up of the southeastern corner of Ohio County, to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio.

The new Delegate stood at the front of the House Chamber with her niece and her nephew as she took the oath of office, which was administered by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

Winzenreid is a graduate of Indiana University and owns a digital marketing agency. She said she has great respect for all those who are in office and wants to be more involved in serving her community.

Her committee assignments and contact information will be listed on the West Virginia Legislature’s website at a later date.